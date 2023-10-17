Versailles Palace evacuated again for security alert amid high vigilance in France against attacks

PARIS (AP) — The Palace of Versailles, one of France’s most visited tourist attractions, is being evacuated for a security scare. It’s the second time in four days the palace has had to close. France is on heightened alert against feared attacks after the fatal stabbing last week of a teacher in a school. The former royal palace’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that for security reasons, the chateau is evacuating visitors and closing its doors for the rest of Tuesday. The post gave no other details. The palace as well as the Louvre Museum in Paris were also evacuated of visitors and staff on Saturday after receiving bomb threats.

