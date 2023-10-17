Ukraine uses US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces for the first time

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has quietly delivered the long-range ballistic missiles Ukraine said it urgently needed, and Ukraine has started using them on the battlefield against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been pressing the U.S. to provide the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS. Their delivery to the warfront gives Ukraine a critical ability to strike Russian targets that are farther away, allowing Ukrainian forces to stay safely out of range. President Joe Biden had promised the missiles last month. U.S. officials said Tuesday that Ukraine was using them for the first time. The officials weren’t authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

