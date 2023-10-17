U.N. peacekeepers in Mali withdraw from two bases in the north as fighting intensifies
By BABA AHMED
Associated Press
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The United Nations says its peacekeepers have started departing from two bases in northern Mali as part of a forced withdrawal from the country and amid increasing insecurity. The mission began leaving from two camps in the Kidal region, Tessalit and Aguelhok, in an attempt to complete the process quickly. Earlier this year Mali’s military government ousted the U.N. peacekeeping mission, which has been operating in the country for a decade and fighting Islamic extremists, resulting in more than 150 deaths. Attacks in northern Mali have more than doubled since the peacekeepers completed the first phase of their withdrawal in August.