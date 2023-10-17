The mother of an Israeli woman in a Hamas hostage video appeals for her release

JERUSALEM (AP) — The mother of a young Israeli woman held by Hamas has appealed for her release, calling the seizure of some 200 hostages by the Palestinian militant group “a crime against humanity.” On Monday, Hamas’s military wing released a video showing a dazed Mia Schem, who’s 21 years old, having her arm wrapped with bandages. It was the first sign of life from any of the hostages since Hamas smashed through the border fortifications around Gaza on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people in Israel. Her mother, Keren Schem, says she didn’t know until Monday whether her daughter was dead or alive.

By AMI BENTOV and AMY TEIBEL Associated Press

