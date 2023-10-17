Swedish security police arrests two suspected of unauthorized possession of secret information

HELSINKI (AP) — The Swedish security police has arrested two people suspected of gross unauthorized possession of secret information following an early morning police raid where several houses were searched in the greater Stockholm area. The security police, known by the abbreviation SAPO, said in a statement the suspects are now being questioned. It declined to give details on the case or say whether they were Swedish citizens or foreign nationals. Tuesday’s raid is not connected to previous cases but is tied to a separate preliminary investigation. Swedish prosecutors will decide whether to detain or release the suspects by midday Friday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.