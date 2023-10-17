Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh elected to be an International Olympic Committee member

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh has been elected an International Olympic Committee member. The academy of Olympic voters also made a former lawmaker in Peru their unanimous favorite. IOC members voted in eight new colleagues. The total of 107 is drawn from royal families, sports officials, current and former athletes plus leaders from politics and industry. Yeoh has ties to the United Nations representing her home country Malaysia and was elected in a 67-9 vote. The only unanimous vote was 76-0 for Cecilia Tait. She’s a twice-elected congresswoman in Peru and Olympic silver medalist in volleyball.

