North Carolina’s governor sues lawmakers for a measure that eliminates his elections board authority

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Democratic governor is suing Republican lawmakers over a new law that strips him of his authority to appoint state elections board members. Gov. Roy Cooper filed his suit on Tuesday, the same day voter advocacy groups submitted what marks the third lawsuit against another measure that critics say would discourage young people from voting. The Republican-controlled General Assembly overrode Cooper’s vetoes on both bills last week. Republicans argue the elections board law will create bipartisan consensus on election administration, but Cooper has called it a power grab by the GOP.

