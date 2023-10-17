No place is safe in Gaza after Israel targets areas where civilians seek refuge, Palestinians say

DEIR al-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Even the safe zones of Gaza aren’t safe for Palestinians. Intense Israeli strikes on Tuesday have destroyed homes, hit a U.N. school and killed dozens of people in south and central Gaza. Residents of the area have had to flee their homes to take shelter at U.N.-run schools. Israel told Palestinians over the weekend to evacuate northern Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion following the Hamas attack last week that killed at least 1,400 Israelis. An estimated 600,000 people complied, squeezed into overcrowded U.N. shelters, hospitals, and homes in the approximately 14-kilometer (8-mile) long area.

By WAFAA SHURAFA and SAMYA KULLAB Associated Press

