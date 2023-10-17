Maryland medical waste incinerator to pay $1.75M fine for exposing public to biohazardous material

BALTIMORE (AP) — A medical waste processing company has pleaded guilty to dozens environment-related charges and agreed to pay $1.75 million in fines after state prosecutors accused a south Baltimore incineration plant of exposing the public to biohazardous material. The fine incurred by Curtis Bay Energy is among the highest environmental penalties in Maryland’s history. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office announced the settlement Tuesday at a news conference outside the plant entrance. Curtis Bay Energy has changed ownership since prosecutors launched their investigation in 2019. A spokesperson said that the company has cooperated fully with the investigation “into past violations committed by employees under prior ownership and management.”

