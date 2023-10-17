Martin Scorsese is still curious — and still awed by the possibilities of cinema

NEW YORK (AP) — “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an audacious big swing by Martin Scorsese to continue his kind of ambitious, personal filmmaking on the largest scale at a time when such grand, big-screen statements are increasingly a rarity. In an interview with The Associated Press, Scorsese says he considers the film about the systematic killing of Osage Nation members for their oil-rich land in the 1920s “an internal spectacle.” More so than the back-room dealings of “Casino,” the bloody rampages of “Gangs of New York” or the financial swindling of “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” is the story of a crime wave. The film is in theaters Friday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.