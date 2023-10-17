Maren Morris files for divorce from Ryan Hurd, citing music couple’s ‘irreconcilable differences’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maren Morris has filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Hurd, citing the prominent country music couple’s “irreconcilable differences” after five years of marriage. Morris filed the divorce complaint in Nashville circuit court on Oct. 2, writing that the couple have been separated since that date. Morris and Hurd have one 3-year-old son, Hayes. The Grammy-award winning Morris is best known for platinum country hits like “The Bones,” “My Church” and her 2018 dance hit “The Middle” with EDM DJ Zedd. Hurd began his career as a songwriter, composing songs for Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, and Blake Shelton and his debut solo album, “Pelago,” was released in 2021.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and MARIA SHERMAN Associated Press

