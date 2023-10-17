Kansas agency investigated girl’s family 5 times before she was killed, a report shows

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas child welfare officials say they investigated the family of a 5-year-old Kansas girl five times during the 13 months before she was raped and killed. But in a report released Tuesday, the Department for Children and Families said that it could not substantiate allegations of neglect or drug use by Zoey Felix’s mother, and that the family repeatedly declined help. The department opened a sixth investigation on Oct. 2 after fire crews tried to unsuccessfully resuscitate Zoey earlier this month at a gas station near a vacant lot where her neighbors believe she and her father had been camping. Mickel Cherry, a 25-year-old homeless man, is charged in her death.

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and JOHN HANNA Associated Press

