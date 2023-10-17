India’s Supreme Court refuses to legalize same-sex marriage, saying it is up to Parliament

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court has refused to legalize same-sex marriages passing the responsibility back to Parliament in a ruling that disappointed campaigners for LGBTQ+ rights in the world’s most populous country. The chief justice also urged the government to uphold the rights of the queer community and end discrimination against them. Earlier this year, the court heard 21 petitions seeking to legalize same-sex marriage. Legal rights for LGBTQ+ people in India have been expanding over the past decade, mostly as a result of the Supreme Court’s intervention. Five years ago, the court struck down a colonial-era law that had made gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.