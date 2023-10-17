Greta Thunberg was among climate activists detained at a protest to disrupt oil executives’ forum

LONDON (AP) — Greta Thunberg has been detained by British police alongside other climate activists who gathered outside a central London hotel to disrupt a meeting of oil and gas company executives. Thunberg was among dozens of protesters who attempted to block access to the InterContinental Hotel on Park Lane, which is hosting the Energy Intelligence Forum. The conference is hosting speakers including the chief executives of Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and Norway’s Equinor. An Associated Press photographer saw Thunberg being led away by police and taken into a police vehicle, along with about 10 other activists. The protesters accuse fossil fuel companies of deliberately slowing the global energy transition to renewables in order to make more profit.

