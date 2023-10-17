French prosecutor says alleged attacker in school stabbing declared allegiance to Islamic State

PARIS (AP) — France’s anti-terror prosecutor says a suspected Islamic extremist declared allegiance to the Islamic State group before fatally stabbing a teacher in school attack last week. The prosecutor, Jean-François Ricard, said, in a press conference Tuesday, an audio recording was found by police investigators in the suspect’s phone. In it, the alleged attacker declared allegiance to the Islamic State and expressed “his hatred of France. ” Ricard took no questions. A teacher was fatally stabbed in the neck and three other people injured in the school attack Friday in the northern town of Arras.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.