Former Brooklyn resident sentenced to life in prison for aiding Islamic State group as sniper

New York (AP) — A former New York stock broker who fled his job and family to fight alongside Islamic State militants in Syria has been sentenced to life in prison. Ruslan Maratovich Asainov was sentenced on Tuesday. He previously was convicted of aiding the terrorist group as a sniper and trainer. Prosecutors said he abandoned his wife and young daughter in Brooklyn to join the Islamic extremist group in 2013. He was captured in 2019, but has remained loyal to the group, and refused to participate in his trial. When the judge read the sentence on Tuesday, he flashed a thumbs-up as Asainov was escorted out of the room.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.