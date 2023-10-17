Defending champion LSU is No. 1 in women’s preseason AP Top 25 for first time. UConn, Iowa next
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
LSU is ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll for the first time in school history. The defending champion Tigers were ranked second in 1977 and third twice in 2004 and 2005 in the preseason poll, but never No. 1 until now. LSU received 35 first-place votes. No. 2 UConn received the other top vote. Iowa team is ranked third with UCLA and Utah rounding out the top five. The season begins Nov. 6.