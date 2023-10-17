Czech government faces no-confidence vote in Parliament sought by populist ex-prime minister

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech coalition government is facing a parliamentary no-confidence vote over opposition claims that it is incompetent in handling the economy and in controlling immigration. The main opposition centrist ANO (YES) movement led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis has accused the government of failing to deal with high inflation driven by energy prices and a new wave of migration, among other issues. Inflation has been on the decline this year, dropping from 17.5% in January to 6.9% in September. The government has rejected the allegations. Czech lawmakers are debating the no-confidence motion, with a vote expected late Tuesday or on Wednesday.

