College athlete shoe deals in NIL era get stepped on by lucrative school contracts with big brands
By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A volleyball shoe startup is bringing attention to colleges’ multi-million-dollar contracts with athletic apparel companies and terms that prevent athletes from wearing other brands. Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray is an ambassador for Avoli. She said she would prefer to wear Avoli shoes in practices and competition. She can’t because of Nebraska’s contract with adidas. Ramogi Huma is head of the advocacy group College Athletes Players Association. He said healthy and safety could be compromised if an athlete is unable to wear a brand that fits better. Huma said it also limits an athletes’ NIL earning potential.