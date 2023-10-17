Amazon, Tripadvisor and other companies team up to battle fake reviews while FTC seeks to ban them

NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the most used platforms for travel and online shopping said Tuesday they’re going to team up to battle fake reviews. Amazon, reviews site Glassdoor and Trustpilot as well as travel companies Expedia Group, Booking.com and Tripadvisor announced they’re launching a group called the “Coalition for Trusted Reviews.” The companies said the coalition will look for best practices for hosting online reviews and share methods on how to detect fake ones. Phony reviews have long plagued online marketplaces despite their efforts to eradicate it. Much of the problem is fueled by brokers who solicit fake customers reviews through social media platforms and other channels in exchange for money or other benefits. Federal regulators have also been aiming to crack down on the issue.

