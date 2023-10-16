Women’s voices being heard at Vatican’s big meeting on church’s future, nun says

ROME (AP) — A prominent Irish nun says women’s voices are being heard at Pope Francis’ big meeting on the future of the Catholic Church. Sister Patricia Murray is executive secretary of the main umbrella group of women’s religious orders. She provided an update Monday on the status of discussions halfway through the Vatican’s nearly month-long synod, or meeting.Francis called the gathering to press his vision for a church that is more inclusive and welcoming, where ordinary Catholics have a greater say in decision making than the all-male priestly hierarchy. A central theme has been the role of women in church governance. Other hot button issues are also on the agenda, including acceptance for LGBTQ+ Catholics.

