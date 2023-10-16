Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to draw new legislative boundaries over Republican objections

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic voters hoping to undo Republican-drawn Wisconsin legislative district maps are telling the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court that it should draw new maps by March. That would force every lawmaker to stand for election under redrawn lines in 2024. But Republicans who control the Legislature countered in legal filings Monday that Democrats were exercising “raw political power.” They say Democrats are trying to take advantage of the new liberal majority on the court to overturn the current maps. Oral arguments are set for Nov. 21. The Republican-drawn maps are widely seen as among the most gerrymandered in the country.

