Venezuela and opposition to resume talks in Barbados, mediator Norway says

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuela’s government and opposition will resume their dialogue mediated by Norway with talks scheduled for Tuesday in Barbados. Norway’s embassy in Mexico announced the resumption of talks Monday in a brief statement posted to the platform X. Mexico hosted multiple rounds of talks in 2021 and 2022. When they last met in November 2022, the sides agreed to create a U.N.-managed fund to finance health, food and education programs for the poor. The U.S. government, in response, agreed to allow oil giant Chevron to pump Venezuelan oil. Norway’s statement Monday said that the two sides had decided to resume the dialogue with the objective of reaching a political agreement.

