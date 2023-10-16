The Supreme Court orders makers of gun parts to comply with rules on ghost guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ordered two internet sellers of gun parts to comply with a Biden administration regulation aimed at ghost guns, firearms that are difficult to trace because they lack serial numbers. The court had intervened once before, by a 5-4 vote in August, to keep the regulation in effect after it had been invalidated by a lower court. No justice dissented publicly from Monday’s order, which followed a ruling from a federal judge in Texas that exempted the two companies, Blackhawk Manufacturing Group and Defense Distributed, from having to abide by the regulation of ghost gun kits. The regulation requires serial numbers for unfinished gun parts so they can be tracked more easily.

