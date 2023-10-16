Soccer match between Belgium and Sweden suspended after deadly shooting in Brussels

BRUSSELS (AP) — A soccer match between host Belgium and Sweden has been suspended at halftime after two Swedes were killed in a shooting in central Brussels before kickoff. Fans remained inside the King Baudouin stadium after the European Championship qualifier was stopped and chanted “All together, All together!” The match was being played around 3 miles (5 kilometers) away from the shooting. The teams were tied 1-1 at halftime. Belgium’s crisis center raised the level of threat in Brussels and its region to the highest and asked citizens to avoid unnecessary travel. The Swedish FA said in a message to Swedish supporters on site that the Belgian police wanted supporters to stay in the arena for security reasons.

