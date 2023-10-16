Scott will discuss foreign policy at an AP-Georgetown University forum as super PAC pulls ad funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is set to discuss the Israel-Hamas war, U.S. foreign policy and national security at Georgetown University. The Republican presidential candidate is sitting for the conversation at a Monday event co-hosted by The Associated Press and Georgetown’s Institute of Politics and Public Service. The event marks the second in a series of talks the organizations are hosting with 2024 GOP candidates. Scott’s sit-down comes as a group supporting his candidacy clawed back some of the advertising airtime it had purchased this fall. The group said it wasn’t “going to waste our money when the electorate isn’t focused or ready for” an alternative to current GOP front-runner Donald Trump.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and MEG KINNARD Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.