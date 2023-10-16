Scott will discuss foreign policy at an AP-Georgetown University forum as super PAC pulls ad funding
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is set to discuss the Israel-Hamas war, U.S. foreign policy and national security at Georgetown University. The Republican presidential candidate is sitting for the conversation at a Monday event co-hosted by The Associated Press and Georgetown’s Institute of Politics and Public Service. The event marks the second in a series of talks the organizations are hosting with 2024 GOP candidates. Scott’s sit-down comes as a group supporting his candidacy clawed back some of the advertising airtime it had purchased this fall. The group said it wasn’t “going to waste our money when the electorate isn’t focused or ready for” an alternative to current GOP front-runner Donald Trump.