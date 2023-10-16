Russia’s foreign minister will visit North Korea amid claims of weapons supplied to Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says its foreign minister will visit North Korea this week, days after the United States claimed Pyongyang has delivered munitions and military equipment to Russia for use in the fighting in Ukraine. Sergey Lavrov will be in North Korea on Wednesday and Thursday. The Russian Foreign Ministry did not specify whom he would meet or the aims of the trip. The White House said last week more than 1,000 containers of equipment and ammunition have been sent to Russia from North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia last month to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites, triggering speculation about a possible weapons transfer to restock Russia dwindling supplies.

