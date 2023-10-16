Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing on a visit that underscores China’s support for Moscow during its war in Ukraine as well as Russian backing for China’s bid to expand its economic and diplomatic influence abroad through its decade-old “Belt and Road” initiative. The two countries have forged an informal alliance against the United States and other democratic nations that is now complicated by the Israel-Hamas war. China has sought to balance its ties with Israel with its economic relations with Iran and Syria, which are strongly backed by Russia. Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday with an honor guard meeting his plane.

