Police say 2 Swedes are fatally shot in Brussels. Premier links the attack to terrorism

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has linked the shooting deaths of two Swedes in central Brussels to “terrorism.” De Croo said in a statement that he offered “sincere condolences” to the Swedish prime minister. He added on X, formerly known as Twitter, “As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one.” Media reports aired amateur videos showing a man shooting several times near a station using a large weapon. A police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters, said the two victims were Swedes.The Swedish national soccer team was scheduled to play Belgium at Heysel Stadium later in the evening, some 3 miles (5 kilometers) away.

By SYLVAIN PLAZY and RAF CASERT Associated Press

