Nice player Atal investigated for ‘defending terrorism’ after reposting antisemitic message

NICE, France (AP) — The Nice public prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary investigation Monday targeting soccer player Youcef Atal on charges “of defending terrorism” after he shared an antisemitic message on social media. The prosecutor’s office said Atal is also being investigated for “public incitement to hatred or violence because of a particular religion.” Atal plays for French league club Nice and the Algeria national team. He apologized after reportedly reposting and then deleting a video in which a Palestinian preacher made an antisemitic statement. Writing on Instagram, the defender said he understood that his post “shocked several people, which was not my intention.”

