Natasha from ‘Natasha’s Kitchen’ makes waves in the food world with a simple approach to dishes

NEW YORK (AP) — It started with a simple salad. Natasha Kravchuk began building a cooking mini-empire by combining cucumber, tomato and avocado. A TV anchor shared the recipe on Facebook in 2015 and it went viral. Kravchuk’s philosophy is indeed mixed into that salad — simple and flavorful food that doesn’t take a long time, uses regular ingredients and doesn’t hurt the pocketbook. This fall, Kravchuk has put her expertise into her debut cookbook, “Natasha’s Kitchen.” The subtitle is “100-plus Easy Family-Favorite Recipes You’ll Make Again and Again.” Dishes include Salmon Piccata and Turkey Meatball Soup to Crispy Bacon Jalapeno Poppers.

