Jewish students plaster Paris walls with photos of French citizens believed held hostage by Hamas
ALEX TURNBULL
PARIS (AP) — France’s main Jewish students union has plastered walls around Paris with posters bearing the faces of French citizens believed to be held hostage by Hamas in their war with Israel. The word “Kidnapped” is inscribed on a red banner at the top of each photograph. Very little is known about the hostages held in the Gaza Strip and captured during the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel. Israel on Monday upped the number of hostages to 199. French officials say 19 citizens are known to have been killed and 13 others missing.