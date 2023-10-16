Italian lawmakers debate long-delayed Holocaust Museum revived by far-right-led government

MILAN (AP) — Italian lawmakers have marked the 80th anniversary of the Nazi roundup of more than 1,200 Roman Jews in the Holocaust with a debate on a measure to partially fund a long-delayed Holocaust Museum in the capital. The Shoah Museum project was launched in 2007. But it has foundered over funding, a location and even reluctance to highlight the role of Italy’s fascist government as perpetrator in the Holocaust. The project was revived this year by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her culture minister. They are both from the far-right Brothers of Italy part with neo-fascist roots. SS troops rounded up more than 1,200 Jews exactly 80 years ago on Monday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.