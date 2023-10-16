Skip to Content
Indonesia’s top court rules against lowering age limit of presidential, vice presidential candidates

By EDNA TARIGAN and NINIEK KARMINI
Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s top court has ruled against lowering the minimum age of presidential and vice presidential candidates as the country gears up for election in 2024. The 7-to-2 decision on Monday by the nine-judge panel of the Constitutional Court rejected the arguments, saying it wasn’t the court’s role to change the age limit for candidates. In August, seven politicians filed a petition against the current age limit for candidates, asking it to be lowered to 35 instead of 40, arguing it was discriminatory. Indonesia is set to vote in simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in February 2024.

