Hezbollah destroys Israeli surveillance cameras along the Lebanese border as tension soars

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said Monday it has started destroying surveillance cameras on several Israeli army posts along the border as tension rose following the Israel-Hamas war that began Oct.7. Hezbollah’s move made public Monday appears to be aiming at preventing the Israeli army from monitoring movements on the Lebanese side of the border after days of fire exchange. There are concerns that the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah could join the war with Israel. Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in the summer of 2006 that ended in a draw. The French foreign minister arrived in Beirut to discuss border tensions with Lebanese officials.

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

