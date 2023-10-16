France player who laughed during minute’s silence for war victims apologizes for ‘nervous laugh’

PARIS (AP) — France defender Jean-Clair Todibo has apologized after he was filmed laughing during a a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the war between Israel and Hamas. The minute’s silence also paid tribute to a teacher killed in France by a suspected extremist and was held before France’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Friday in a European Championship qualifier. Todibo says he had a “nervous laugh” after French media reported he had been asked by the French soccer federation’s ethics body to explain himself.

