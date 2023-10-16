Colombia signs three-month cease-fire with FARC holdout group

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government and the rebel group know as FARC-EMC have signed a three-month cease-fire and formally began peace talks, as President Gustavo Petro tries to pacify rural areas of the country, ahead of elections that will take place at the end October. During an event in Tibu, a small town along Colombia’s border with Venezuela, both sides also agreed to cease attacks on civilians and set up a group that will monitor the cease-fire and could include United Nations personnel.

