Canada forges agreement to help Philippines track illegal fishing vessels using satellite technology

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Filipino officials say Canada will help the Philippines detect illegal fishing with its satellite surveillance system under a new agreement. The Department of Foreign Affairs said the arrangement gives the National Coast Watch Center of the Philippines access to Canada’s “Dark Vessel Detection System,” which uses satellite technology to track illegal fishing even if vessels’ location transmitting devices are switched off. Illegal and unregulated fishing is a problem across the Philippine archipelago, including in disputed areas of the South China Sea. The Philippine coast guard has accused Chinese coast guard ships and fishing vessels of switching off their location-transmitting devices to avoid detection and surveillance in the disputed waters.

