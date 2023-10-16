Biden consults with world leaders, top advisers with Middle East on edge over Israel-Hamas war
By MATTHEW LEE and AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has consulted with a trio of world leaders and his own national security team amid growing global concern that the Israel-Hamas war could metastasize into a broader global conflict. The White House says Biden spoke by phone Monday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the fallout after Hamas militants’ surprise attacks on Israel and retaliatory strikes by Israel on the Gaza Strip. Earlier Monday, Biden and Vice President Harris were briefed in the Oval Office by their national security team on the situation on the ground in Israel and Gaza.