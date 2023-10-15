Water runs out at UN shelters in Gaza. Medics fear for patients as Israeli ground offensive looms

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Water has run out at U.N. shelters across Gaza. Thousands have packed into the courtyard of the territory’s largest hospital as a refuge of last resort from a looming Israeli ground offensive. And overwhelmed doctors struggle to care for patients they fear will die once generators run out of fuel. Palestinian civilians across Gaza are struggling for survival Sunday in the face of an unprecedented Israeli operation against the territory. This comes after a Hamas militant attack on Oct. 7 that killed 1,300 Israelis, most of them civilians. Israel has laid siege to the territory. It is pounding neighborhoods with airstrikes. And it has told residents of the north to flee south.

