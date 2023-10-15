Venice mayor orders halt to buses operated by company following second crash that injured 15

ROME (AP) — The mayor of Venice has ordered an immediate stop to electric buses operated by La Linea company after a bus crashed in the Italian city, injuring 15 people. This is the company’s second accident following the fiery Oct.3 collision that killed 21 people. The bus crashed Saturday evening into a building in Mestre, a Venice borough. On Oct. 3, an all-electric bus — carrying foreign tourists — fell from an elevated street in Mestre en route to a camping site near the community of Marghera. The bus fell a few meters before crashing close to railway tracks, where it caught fire. The Italian driver and 20 foreign tourists were killed.

