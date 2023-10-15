UN aid chief says six months of war in Sudan has killed 9,000 people

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations humanitarian chief says Sudan’s war between the military and a powerful paramilitary group has killed up to 9,000 people and created “one of the worst humanitarian nightmares in recent history.” Martin Griffiths’ comments Sunday marked the six-month anniversary of the war, which has forced millions of people to flee their homes either to safer areas inside Sudan or in neighboring countries. Sudan was engulfed in chaos in mid-April when simmering tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open warfare. The fighting initially centered in Khartoum, but quickly spread to other areas across the east African nation, including the already conflict-wrecked western Darfur region.

