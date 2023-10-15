Palestinian mother fears for her children as she wonders about the future after evacuating Gaza City

LONDON (AP) — Najla Shawa and her family are safe for now after fleeing their home in Gaza City. But she’s worried she may never be able to return. Shawa is a Gaza native who works for the international aid group Oxfam. She is sheltering with her husband, two daughters and about 50 others at a compound in Zawaida. The community is just south of the area Israeli forces ordered residents to evacuate before an anticipated ground offensive. The adults are sleeping in shifts and the group is rationing food and water amid an Israeli siege that has blocked supplies from entering the Gaza Strip. Aid work has stopped as Shawa and her colleagues focus on their families.

