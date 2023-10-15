Leaders from emerging economies are visiting China for the ‘Belt and Road’ forum

BEIJING (AP) — A stream of leaders of emerging market countries are arriving in Beijing for a meeting organized by the Chinese government that will mark the 10th anniversary of its Belt and Road Initiative. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed landed Monday, following Chilean President Gabriel Boric and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán earlier. The Belt and Road Initiative is a signature policy of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Chinese companies have built ports, roads, railways, power plants around the world in a bid to boost trade and economic growth. But the massive Chinese loans that funded the projects have also burdened some poorer countries with heavy debts.

