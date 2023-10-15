Jim Jordan’s rapid rise has been cheered by Trump and the far right. Could it soon make him speaker?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Jim Jordan has such a reputation as a political brawler that former House Speaker John Boehner once said he’d never met someone “who spent more time tearing things apart.” Now, nearly a decade later, Jordan is trying to bring the Republican Party together to win the speaker’s gavel. A favorite of former President Donald Trump, his path is by no means certain — Jordan will need support from nearly every House Republican in a chamber they narrowly control. His success would help cement the far right’s takeover of the Republican Party and trigger conflict with Democrats over the size and scope of government. But a Jordan speakership would also come with political baggage heading into next year’s election.

By BRIAN SLODYSKO, FARNOUSH AMIRI and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

