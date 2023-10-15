French soccer federation condemns Nice player Atal for reportedly reposting hate speech against Jews

Algeria soccer player Youcef Atal, who plays for French Ligue 1 side Nice, has apologized after reportedly reposting and then deleting a video that called for “a black day for Jews.” French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo said Atal had relayed “appeals for violence.” Diallo said he “condemns them with the greatest severity.” He said his federation’s ethics committee is taking over the case. Writing on Instagram, Atal said Sunday that he understands that his post “shocked several people, which was not my intention.” He apologized.

