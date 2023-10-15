AP Top 25: Washington into top 5 for first time in 6 years; Air Force ranked for 1st time since 2019

Washington has moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll, the Huskies’ best ranking in six years, after a thrilling victory against Oregon. And unbeaten Air Force is ranked for the first time since 2019. The top four teams in the country were unchanged after No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State all won Saturday in blowout fashion. Washington got two first-place votes and jumped two spots past No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Penn State. That gave the Huskies their best ranking since reaching No. 5 on Oct. 8, 2017.

