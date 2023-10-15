A couple with powerful help is asking the Supreme Court for a ruling that could affect a wealth tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charles and Kathleen Moore are about to have their day in the Supreme Court over a $15,000 tax bill they believe is unconstitutional. The Washington state couple claim they had to pay because of their investment in an Indian company, even though Charles Moore said they never received any distribution, dividend or other payment from the company. The Moores are the public face of a high court case that’s being backed by business and conservative political interests. The case could upend parts of the U.S. tax code and rule out a much-discussed but never-enacted tax on wealth.

