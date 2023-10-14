Weary families trudge through Gaza streets, trying to flee the north before Israel’s invasion

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Some left home with suitcases jammed with clothes. Some left with stacks of foam mattresses tied to car roofs. They took buses and vans and cars and carts pulled by donkeys. Many walked. In just 12 hours after Israel warned that people needed to evacuate northern Gaza, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had taken to the roads or been forced from their homes by airstrikes. The evacuation order came ahead of an expected looming ground offensive after Hamas’ attack last week on Israel.

By WAFAA SHURAFA and SAMYA KULLAB Associated Press

