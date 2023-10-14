State Fair of Texas evacuated and 1 man arrested after shooting in Dallas injures 3 victims

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas say three people were injured in a shooting resulting in the evacuation of the State Fair of Texas. The Dallas Police Department says officers responded to a report of a shooting in the fair’s food court at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say investigators determined one man fired at another man, resulting in three victims being shot and sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect, who was not immediately identified, fled the scene but officers located and arrested him. A gun believed to have been used in the shooting also was found. Dallas City Council member Adam Bazaldua, whose district includes the park where there shooting occurred, posted a message saying that the shooting involved two people who knew each other.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.